Gas Prices Up as Holiday Weekend Approaches

by Andrew James

As many people prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA says this is the highest gas prices have been going into the holiday since 2014.

The state average this time last year was $2.10 a gallon, it’s up to $2.65 this year. AAA Alabama says price shopping for the cheapest gas can help drive gas prices back down, but drivers say they’re feeling the pain at the pump.

“I can actually put like 10 in my car right now and that won’t even do nothing, it’ll probably take it to half,” explained Amber Maxwell.

“I figure its just a temporary thing for memorial day and they’ll start going down,” shared Mike Vickery.

AAA Alabama expects gas prices to go down after Memorial Day.