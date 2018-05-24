Host of Lawmakers Across the State Endorse Kay Ivey for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Forty-five Alabama lawmakers from across the state today endorsed Kay Ivey for Governor, citing her leadership in creating jobs, putting more money back in Alabamians pockets and prioritizing conservative values. A complete list is available below.

“From my experience as Lieutenant Governor, I understood and prioritized open communications between the Executive and Legislative Branch to make sure we were effectively working together for the people of Alabama,” said Kay Ivey. “I’m proud of the relationship we’ve built and the progress we’ve made. In only one year, I signed hundreds of bills and resolutions that create more jobs, higher paychecks and improve life for the next generation of Alabamians. I am honored by these endorsements, and with the support of the people, I look forward to continuing working together with these leaders to keep Alabama working.”

Senator Del Marsh said, “When tragedy hit our hometown, Governor Ivey prioritized the people of Jacksonville. During a particularly busy season, she made the time to tour the damaged areas and worked together with the federal government to make sure we had the resources needed to rebuild. Governor Ivey exemplifies servant leadership and she knows how to get results.”

Senator Clay Scofield said, “Governor Ivey is a committed advocate for rural Alabamians and farmers. As a resident and senator of a rural area, I especially appreciate Governor Ivey’s efforts to grow the economy, expand health care, and improve education in every corner of the state.”

State Representative Reed Ingram said, “Governor Ivey and I share a mutual goal of helping Alabamians keep more of their hard-earned money. In less than a year in office, Governor Ivey made this a reality by signing the largest middle class tax cut in a decade. I am especially grateful for her support and leadership on this important issue.”

State Representative Terri Collins said, “As a fellow member of the National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus, I am grateful Alabama is being led by a woman who believes that every life is precious and champions efforts to protect the unborn on both the state and national level.”

*Endorsements

Alabama State Senate

Greg Albritton

Clyde Chambliss

Jimmy Holley

Del Marsh

Jim McClendon

Tim Melson

Arthur Orr

Greg Reed

Paul Sanford

Clay Scofield

Jabo Waggoner

Cam Ward

Phil Williams

Alabama House of Representatives