New Industry Bringing New Jobs to Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new industry is coming to Dallas County bringing dozens of new jobs.

Economic development officials announced today that Timewell Drainage Products is opening a new plant at Craig Field Industrial Park.

Timewell Drainage Products manufactures plastic piping.

The new facility will create up to 30 jobs with pay starting at $13 to $15 dollars an hour.

“We’re hoping that this is just a first step of our business and growth in the South,” said Timewell vice president Brad Henry.

“We wanted to kind of centralize ourself in the South, so that we could kind of expand from there hopefully in the future.”

Henry says they expect to have the new plant up and running by next spring.