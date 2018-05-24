Pike Road Schools Superintendent Reflects on First Full Year

by Danielle Wallace

For Pike Road Schools, the end of the school year is here. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter says there have plenty of wins that he is proud of during his first full year as superintendent, starting with the opening of Pike Road Historic School.

“That was a milestone because we went from one campus to two campuses in the system. That’s gone really well. Our students have really enjoyed it,” says Ledbetter.

Students in grades 7th through 10th attend the school. During the next school year, another grade will be added, leading up to the school system’s plans to welcome a senior class in the next two years.

“We’re looking forward to that and being able to spread out just a little bit more as our students grow,” says Ledbetter.

As the system grows, there is anticipation for a third campus, that could be located at Georgia Washington Middle School, following pending negotiations with Montgomery Public Schools and the state board of education.

“Like everybody else we want it to be a win for everybody. Montgomery schools is our sister institution and and we’re all working that every child in our area has a quality education, so we’re hoping that things work out that it’s good for everybody,” says Ledbetter.

From renovating a 100 year-old facility and turning it into something new and innovative to receiving district accreditation for the next 5 years. Ledbetter says he is very optimistic about the future.

“Really been a great year. We have really enjoyed being in pike road and working with the educators we have here,” says Ledbetter.