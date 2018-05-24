Possible Tropical System Means Heavy Rain Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

The weather pattern remains unchanged Thursday. Scattered storms will become more widespread by the mid afternoon. Most of them gradually taper off tonight, and we’re left with only an isolated shower or storm overnight. High temps remain tough to call thanks to the widespread rain, but we’ll generally hover in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It will be another warm and muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

If you’re planning heading to the coast this weekend, keep in mind that heavy rain is possible if not likely thanks to an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. The NHC now gives it an 80% probability of developing into a tropical or subtropical system once it enters the gulf of Mexico. Looks like the heaviest rain from this system will be between Sunday and Tuesday, so memorial day could be quite wet for central and south Alabama. Heavy rain looks like the primary threat from this system; at this time it doesn’t look like it will become a strong tropical system. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on it.

Apart from even more rain through early next week, the temperature forecast looks pretty much the same. Highs in the mid to upper 80s through next Tuesday, with lows in the upper 60 to around 70. Models finally trend towards somewhat drier days by the middle of next week. We may also trend warmer in that time-frame, with highs reaching into the 90s for most of the area.