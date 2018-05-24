More Showers & T-storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

There’s really no change from day to day around here. Abundant moisture remains in place and that leads to numerous round of showers and t-storms. The main threats from these storms will be very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. Temperatures will try to manage mid to upper 80s for highs but rain activity will undercut that at times. Over the weekend our interest will start to shift toward the Gulf of Mexico. Looks like a disturbance down there will have a very good chance of forming into some type of tropical system. This will be a significant rain maker for the gulf coast and eventually here in our area. Rainfall over a five day period could range between 3 to 6 inches. Along the coast rainfall could be significantly higher with amounts reaching 5 to 10 inches plus. If you’re going down to the coast be very mindful of dangerous rip currents. We don’t yet know how strong a system forms in the gulf but we can’t rule out a few strong or possible severe storms as the system moves closer to our gulf coast region. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, you can expect periods of rain to move you indoors.