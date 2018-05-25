Montgomery Motorcyclist Fatally Killed in Crash with SUV

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, May 24, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to Mobile Highway at Greenleaf Drive in reference to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in one fatality.

The crash involved a 2017 Cadillac XTS and a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, Andre Carroll, 37, of Montgomery sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Cadillac was uninjured.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the Cadillac was southbound on Mobile Highway when it attempted to turn onto Greenleaf Drive and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling north on Mobile Highway.

The crash investigation iscontinuing as accident investigators work to determine the circumstances of the crash.