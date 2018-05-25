More Rain Ahead !

by Shane Butler

A very moisture rich air mass remains in place across Alabama this weekend. This will lead to numerous showers and t-storms working across the area. The main threats will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. There will be periods of some sunshine and temps will respond with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Down in the tropics Alberto will be making waves and moving northward. It’s going to make it wet and rough along the coast over the weekend. We expect periods of heavy rain and extremely dangerous rip currents. Back here on the home front, we see the tropical rains picking up Sunday and lingering into early next week. Rainfall potential of 3 to 6 inches will be possible with higher amounts along our southern most counties. Flooding could become a significant threat to some areas around central and south Alabama. You should be mindful to turn around and not drown!! As Alberto nears the coast, we could see a severe storm threat increase for parts of our area. The main threat will be quick spin up tornadoes. This heavy rain event will start winding down around Wednesday and drier conditions are ahead for late week. As the skies clear the heat will start turning up. We could see a return to lower 90s Friday into next weekend. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend!