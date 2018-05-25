MPS Releases Statement After Video Goes Viral of Teacher Making Fun of Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public School officials have launched an investigation into a video that is making the rounds on social media.

The video appears to show a teacher at Jefferson Davis High School making fun of a student getting extra help from a teacher. The video was posted to Facebook by a woman who says the student in the video is her brother. The woman recording the video can be heard using profanities, and pointing out that the student is the only one in the classroom. Later in the video she says she would have had the student in summer school for not learning during the school year.

The teacher helping the student can be heard laughing throughout the video.

The family of the student is outraged by the actions of the two teachers.

MPS issued the following statement in response to the video:

“After viewing what appears to be glaringly unprofessional actions by a teacher recording and posting this video and possibly other MPS employees in the room, the system is launching an investigation into the matter. The actions on the video do not represent the policies of MPS or what is expected from a Montgomery Public Schools educator. After the investigation is over, appropriate and necessary actions will be taken against anyone found to have violated MPS policies.”

