Ozzy Osbourne Convicted of 2015 Montgomery Barbershop Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today that Ozzy Osborne, 27, of Montgomery was convicted of murder by a Montgomery County Jury.

On September 11, 2015, Osborne shot 30-year old Rodrekas Zeigler once in the neck at a barber shop located off of Lower

Wetumpka Road. According to the testimony of witnesses, the Defendant attacked the victim as he was entering the barber

shop.

District Attorney Bailey praised his Violent Crime Team, led by Deputy DA’s Justin Jones and Michele Davidson, for the verdict. He also praised DA Investigators, T.D. James and John Brown, for their work in securing witnesses and providing protection throughout the trial. He also stated that he was very appreciative to the Montgomery Police Department for their hard work in the investigation of this case.

The State requested the Defendant be placed in custody following the verdict but the request was refused by

the trial judge. Osborne will be sentenced on June 12. He is facing 20 years to Life in prison.

District Attorney Bailey said, “Due to the hard work of our Violent Crime Team, the Montgomery Police Department, the

witnesses and the jury we were able to remove another violent offender from our community. At sentencing we will be asking that this murderer be sentenced to the maximum of Life in Prison. Our community is tired of these senseless murders and it is my hope this conviction and the sentencing will reinforce the message that there are extreme consequences to violent actions.”