Soggy Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Areas of fog greet us on this Friday morning, but it won’t last too much longer. Our weather pattern today looks the same as the last several- widespread scattered rain/thunderstorms by the mid afternoon, with coverage gradually decreasing overnight. Highs today reach the mid 80s, with overnight lows falling to the upper 60s/low 70s.

More rainfall is likely for the holiday weekend. Saturday’s forecast looks like more of the same with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the mid 80s. The disturbance out in the western Caribbean, invest 90L, will play a large role in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend. Widespread soaking rainfall is likely for Sunday through Tuesday as that system moves into the northern gulf. Rain totals of 3-6″ through next Wednesday are possible for much of the area, with even higher amounts possible closer to the coast.

The possible tropical system pushes onshore and eventually north of us around the middle of next week. Rainfall coverage might finally be lower next Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs reaching the lower 90s. Overnight lows drop off into the upper 60/low 70s over through late next week.