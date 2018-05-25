Summer Programs Available for Kids in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

School is out in Selma and Dallas County and there are a variety of programs available to keep children safe– active — and out of trouble this summer.

The YMCA is offering weekly sports skills camps for kids from kindergarten through 5th grade.

Art Camp encourages creative expression and exposes children to different areas of art.

The Police Athletic League is a place for kids to exercise their bodies and their brains over the summer.

“It means that they got somewhere to go,” said PAL Director Dorothy Cowan.

“That’s the main thing, they got somewhere to go besides being at home alone or on the computer. And when they’re here we’re always doing something. They are being supervised by adults and police officers so they feel like, very safe when they’re here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

YMCA (334) 874-9622

Art Camp (334) 412-8550

PAL Center (334) 874-5596