Woman Wanted for Double Homicide Contacts Crimestoppers

by Justin Walker

A woman wanted for questioning in connection with a double homicide investigation has contacted Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers says Nichollete Jackson called them this afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m. after learning she was wanted for additional questioning by investigators in the murder case of rapper Edward Reeves and his cousin, Kendrick Stokes.

Police say they were initially looking for Jackson because she failed to follow up with police since her initial interview and could not be located.

The men went missing from Montgomery in November 2017.

Their bodies were later found in a wooded area near county road 13 in Macon county. Authorities say the men were shot to death.

Families of the victims just want closure.

“So we just ask people please help us to solve this crime because we miss our children so much,” Reeves mother, Aieda Harris says.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information about this crime, call 215-STOP, or contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Montgomery regional office at 334-242-1142.