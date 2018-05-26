Alberto’s Impacts To Central And South Alabama

by Ben Lang

Subtropical storm Alberto hasn’t strengthened since becoming a subtropical system yesterday. It will continue to track north into the central Gulf of Mexico Sunday. For us, clouds increase on Sunday and some of the outer moisture from Alberto should fuel scattered storms by Sunday afternoon. Rain and storms remain possible Sunday night as Alberto tracks closer to the central gulf coast. Alberto is projected to make landfall somewhere between the Mississippi and northwest Florida coast by Monday evening. We’ll have rain and storms throughout Monday due to Alberto, and we’ll also have an isolated tornado threat should Alberto’s core track to our west.

Rain totals between 3 and 6 inches with isolated higher amounts Sunday through Tuesday could lead to flash flooding. We could also see tropical storm force wind gusts (39mph+) by Monday afternoon when Alberto nears landfall. That could lead to some power outages. Rain from Alberto continues Tuesday, but with it lifting to our north as a remnant low our Tornado threat should end.

Impacts from Alberto should clear the area Wednesday, but scattered storms remain possible. Rain chances drop to around 30% Thursday through next weekend, with high temps reaching the lower 90s for most of central and south Alabama.