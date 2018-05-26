State of Emergency Issued for Entire CBS 8 & ABC 32 Viewing Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 6:00 a.m. Sunday, which includes the entire CBS 8 and ABC 32 viewing area. This declaration is in preparation for the arrival of Alberto.

The counties included are as follows: Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Washington and Wilcox.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of significant flooding. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Ivey said. “As with any tropical weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather conditions for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready when they are needed.”

At the direction of Governor Ivey, the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton has been activated since Friday in preparation for Alberto and The Alabama National Guard has activated its High Water Evacuation Teams in the coastal and southeastern portion of the state. Both divisions will activate Sunday morning.

By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities impacted by Alberto.

For real-time road conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation is encouraging people to visit https://algotraffic.com/