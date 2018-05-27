Alberto Is Headed North

by Shane Butler

Alberto will likely make landfall along the northwest Florida coast Monday morning and move northward into Alabama during the afternoon hours. The main threat around here will be heavy rainfall and a few isolated tornadoes Monday into early Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches will be possible. Be aware of a flash flood threat and remember to turn around don’t drown. The greatest risk for quick spin up tornadoes will be east of the I-65 corridor. Stronger winds will accompany Alberto as it moves through the region. We expect winds 15 to 25 mph with gust up to tropical storm strengthen 39 mph. Alberto moves north of our area Tuesday evening and we begin to see weather conditions improve a bit. There will still be periods of rain but the winds should weaken greatly as the storm moves into Tennessee. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the week, we go back into a hot and humid weather pattern. This means highs around 90 degrees with occasional late afternoon showers/t-storms.