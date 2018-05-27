Man Dies in Montgomery Shooting that Injured a Juvenile

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of 31-year-old Michael Garland of Montgomery.

Police say on Saturday night at about 8:45 p.m. , they and fire medics responded to the 500 block of East South Blvd. in reference to two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the first person, a juvenile male, had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. They say Garland had a life threatening gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.