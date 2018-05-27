Memorial Day Ceremony Canceled in Montgomery

Weather concerns associated with Alberto have prompted the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System to cancel its annual Memorial Day observance scheduled for Monday at its Montgomery campus.

The entire area, including Montgomery, is in a State of Emergency as declared by Gov. Kay Ivey.

CAVHCS wants everyone to be safe in the wake of Alberto,” said Kim Betton, spokesperson for the Medical Center.  “We appreciate all participants who volunteered to take part in our annual Memorial Day Service; and we thank everyone who planned to attend.  We will always remember the men and women who sacrificed and died while in service for protecting our country.”

