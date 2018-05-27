Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Covington and Crenshaw Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Covington and Crenshaw counties in the CBS 8 and ABC 32 viewing area in preparation for Alberto.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mobile, tropical storm conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours.

Escambia County, Alabama, as well as portions of Baldwin and Mobile counties are also under the warning, as is the Northwest Florida panhandle.

