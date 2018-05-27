Weather Won’t Cancel Memorial Day Festivities

by George McDonald

Folks around Montgomery are watching and waiting for Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto — but many say they still plan to enjoy Memorial Day.

Spending time outdoors is usually a big part of Memorial Day plans in the River Region.

Montgomery Co. EMA officials say Alberto could drop a significant amount of rainfall on the area.

They say it could also cause some flooding — and even produce tornadoes.

People say while the storm could force them to change some of their Memorial Day plans — it won’t make them cancel their plans.

“If Alberto comes through, we’ll probably still get together as a family. We may bring cooked dishes already over, just enjoy ourselves. I think we’ll still be able to spend some good quality time together.”

EMA officials say they expect Alberto to make landfall some time overnight.

The governor has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for the storm’s arrival.