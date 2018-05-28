Alberto Brings Rain, Wind, And Possibly Isolated Tornadoes Today

by Ben Lang

Alberto gained some strength in the northern Gulf of Mexico last night. It’s still a subtropical system, with dry air wrapping into the center of the storm. That dry air should limit the rain totals we see out of Alberto, therefore limiting the flash flooding potential.

Alberto is projected to landfall between Pensacola and Destin this afternoon. It will then track north close to the highway 331 corridor. Tropical storm force winds or wind gusts will be possible for a good chunk of central and south Alabama. Those arrive this afternoon/evening as the core of Alberto enters south Alabama. Tropical storm conditions with gusty winds and waves of heavy rain continue overnight.

The tornado threat from Alberto is very low, but can’t be totally ruled out. The most likely time-frame for that would be this afternoon, as some of the convective bands move into central and south Alabama.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Crenshaw and Covington counties. Wind speeds there have the greatest probability of reach tropical storm force (39 mph or higher). A flash flood watch is in effect for almost all of central and south Alabama. Rain totals generally range from 2-5″ though there could be isolated higher amounts.

Winds gradually decrease on Tuesday as the core of Alberto lifts north. A high coverage of rain and storms continue throughout the day with plenty of moisture flowing into central and south Alabama on the backside of Alberto. For the rest of the week, rain coverage will be more scattered in nature. High temperatures reach back into the lower 90s Thursday through next weekend.