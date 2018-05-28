Alberto Moving Our Way

by Shane Butler

You can expect tropical downpours this evening into the overnight ours. Our greatest concern with this tropical system will be the heavy rain. Rainfall potential of 3 to 6 inches with a few spots a littler higher. You will need to be very mindful of those areas prone to flooding. Remember to turn around don’t drown! Another threat will be a few strong storms imbedded in the tropical bands. The risk of a tornado is low but we can’t rule out a quick spin up one this evening. Tropical storm force winds will be possible through the night. Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gust 30 to 40 mph. Alberto will be moving north and out of our area Tuesday morning. The heavy rain and strong winds will weaken as the day progresses. The rest of the week will feature hot and humid conditions with occasional showers and t-storms.