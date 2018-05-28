Crenshaw County Dropped from Tropical Storm Warning; Covington County Remains in Warning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has dropped Crenshaw County from the Tropical Storm Warning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads from the Florida panhandle into Alabama. Covington County remains under the warning.

Besides Crenshaw County, the Tropical Storm Warning was also cancelled for Baldwin central-coastal and Mobile central-coastal counties.

