Greenville Lions Club Memorial Day Ceremony Moved Inside High School

by Justin Walker

While some communities were forced to cancel their Memorial Day services Monday due to the threat of bad weather from Tropical Storm Alberto, the Greenville Lions Club’s annual ceremony was moved inside Greenville High School to avoid any weather complications.

The speaker for the event was Major “Ranger” Garry Newton, a retired Army officer from Greenville. Students had the opportunity to get involved, as well. Boy Scout Troop 520 performed its Posting of the Flags, members of the high school band played the National Anthem, and a children’s choir sang songs honoring the fallen.

Veterans in attendance were proud to see the community’s support on a holiday set aside each year in remembrance of those who have died fighting for freedoms.

“I just appreciate Butler County and the city of Greenville sponsoring this every year. It means a lot to me, being a veteran, and not only me, but all of these other veterans. I know they appreciate it too,” James Boggan, a veteran who lives in Bullock County, said.

Community leaders say that it is important to teach the younger generations about the freedoms they enjoy and the price it took to pay for those freedoms.

“It’s fundamental. It’s part of my curriculum that I want to teach these young people and that living in this country, they need to understand the price that was paid,” Butler County Schools Superintendent John Strycker said.

A free lunch was served after the ceremony to anyone in attendance.