Montgomery City-County EMA Operations Center Prepared for Alberto

by Alabama News Network Staff

Teams are working at the Montgomery city-county Emergency Operations Center in preparation for the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The center was activated at 7 a.m. Monday, just ahead of Alberto’s landfall in the Florida panhandle.

In preparation for Alberto, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) is encouraging residents to prepare for inland flooding, dangerous winds and potential tornadoes.

As early as last Friday morning, AEMA held its state coordinating group call with the Alabama National Guard, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, the Alabama Department of Public Health and other state and local agencies. Each agency is prepared to pre-position resources and personnel.

In Central Alabama, the main threats include heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding, plus gusty winds and a possible risk of a tornado as the bulk of the storm passes through.