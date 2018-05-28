Montgomery County Arrests: May 21-27

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/37 Derrick Young Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Escape 3rd

2/37 Sharon Ackers Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

3/37 Javonte Alexander Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

4/37 Harry Bradley Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

5/37 Marco Collazo Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st, Parole Violation, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



6/37 Jimmy Davis Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear

7/37 Michael Davis Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): DUI & Parole Violation

8/37 Freddie Dunlap Arrest Date: 5/21/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

9/37 Matthew Glasscock Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

10/37 Quenton Harper Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



11/37 Tracy Horton Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

12/37 Sanchez Hosea Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

13/37 Eric Jackson Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): 1st Degree Rape

14/37 Amir James Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

15/37 Demtrius Jones Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Assault of Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana 1st (3 counts), & Resisting Arrest



16/37 Toney Lafayette Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

17/37 Andre Lassic Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Attempted Arson 1st

18/37 Alicia Markel Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/37 Clifford McKee Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

20/37 Andrew McWilliams Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd (2 counts)



21/37 Joseph Milford Arrest Date: 5/24 Charge(s): Burglary II, Contempt of Court, Criminal Trespassing III, & Theft of Property 1st

22/37 Devontae Perkins Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

23/37 Randy Pressley Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Agency

24/37 Christpher Rickerson Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglary Tools

25/37 Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Theft of Property 2nd



26/37 Derrick Safford Arrest Date: 5/21/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (3 counts)

27/37 Adan Sanchez-Lopez Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): DUI & Leaving the Scene of Accident (2 counts)

28/37 Robert Scott Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked & Improper Turn

29/37 Antonio Stovall Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury, Assault 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd, Carrying Pistol without License, Obstruction of Justice, Robbery 1st, Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 2nd

30/37 Darryl Swinney Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): DUI



31/37 Derrick Tatum Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (2 counts)

32/37 Jaquerius Thompson Arrest Date: 5/21/18 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building, Shooting into Unoccupied Building, Driving While Suspended, & Robbery 3rd (2 counts)

33/37 Eric Tillis Arrest Date: 5/28/18 Charge(s): Other Agency

34/37 Jesse Truitt Jr. Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

35/37 Keisha Walker Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd



36/37 Jacob Warner Jr. Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice

37/37 Terrance Whetstone Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Fishing without Permission











































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 21th through May 27th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.