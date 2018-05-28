Montgomery County Arrests: May 21-27 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: May 28, 2018 5:25 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/37Derrick Young Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Escape 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 2/37Sharon Ackers Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 3/37Javonte Alexander Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/37Harry Bradley Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/37Marco Collazo Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st, Parole Violation, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 6/37Jimmy Davis Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/37Michael Davis Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): DUI & Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/37Freddie Dunlap Arrest Date: 5/21/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/37Matthew Glasscock Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 10/37Quenton Harper Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/37Tracy Horton Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 12/37Sanchez Hosea Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 13/37Eric Jackson Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): 1st Degree Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 14/37Amir James Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 15/37Demtrius Jones Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Assault of Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana 1st (3 counts), & Resisting Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 16/37Toney Lafayette Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 17/37Andre Lassic Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Attempted Arson 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/37Alicia Markel Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/37Clifford McKee Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 20/37Andrew McWilliams Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/37Joseph Milford Arrest Date: 5/24 Charge(s): Burglary II, Contempt of Court, Criminal Trespassing III, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 22/37Devontae Perkins Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/37Randy Pressley Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 24/37Christpher Rickerson Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglary Tools Show Caption Hide Caption 25/37Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 26/37Derrick Safford Arrest Date: 5/21/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 27/37Adan Sanchez-Lopez Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): DUI & Leaving the Scene of Accident (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/37Robert Scott Arrest Date: 5/25/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked & Improper Turn Show Caption Hide Caption 29/37Antonio Stovall Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury, Assault 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd, Carrying Pistol without License, Obstruction of Justice, Robbery 1st, Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 30/37Darryl Swinney Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 31/37Derrick Tatum Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 32/37Jaquerius Thompson Arrest Date: 5/21/18 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building, Shooting into Unoccupied Building, Driving While Suspended, & Robbery 3rd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/37Eric Tillis Arrest Date: 5/28/18 Charge(s): Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 34/37Jesse Truitt Jr. Arrest Date: 5/23/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 35/37Keisha Walker Arrest Date: 5/22/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 36/37Jacob Warner Jr. Arrest Date: 5/24/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 37/37Terrance Whetstone Arrest Date: 5/26/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Fishing without Permission Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 21th through May 27th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Crenshaw County Dropped from Tropical Storm Warnin... Montgomery City-County EMA Operations Center Prepa... Bodies of Man and Woman Found in Montgomery Montgomery Police Investigate Life-Threatening Sta...