Montgomery County Arrests: May 21-27

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 21th through May 27th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Crenshaw County Dropped from Tropical Storm Warnin...
Montgomery City-County EMA Operations Center Prepa...
Bodies of Man and Woman Found in Montgomery
Montgomery Police Investigate Life-Threatening Sta...