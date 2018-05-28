Selma Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Gave All

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma gather to pay their respect to the men and woman of the military who’ve paid the cost for our freedom.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at Memorial Stadium in Selma Monday morning.

Over a hundred people were in attendance to honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in defense of the American way of life.

Veterans groups laid wreaths at the base of the eternal flame in remembrance of those who gave all.

“You know you just don’t want to forget,” said Charles Duckett of Minter.

“We often times just take our freedom for granted. And the ol’ saying ‘freedom’s not free’ is exactly right. It’s not.”

The event was organized and hosted by the members of VFW Post 3016 in Selma.