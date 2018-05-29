Alberto’s Rain And Wind Moving North

by Ben Lang

Subtropical depression Alberto is now over northwest Alabama, and with it so is the heavy rain and wind. Scattered storms will reform this afternoon as plenty of warm and moist air gets dragged north behind Alberto. Storms are unlikely to be severe, with the isolated tornado risk staying east in Georgia today.

Scattered thunderstorms may continue overnight and into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows only drop to the low 70s with humidity staying high. Impacts from Alberto end by Wednesday.

Scattered storms remain possible for the rest of the week. Coverage looks highest Wednesday, then lower Thursday and Friday. High temperatures reach the low 90s for much of central and south Alabama late this week and this weekend. Expect some scattered thunderstorms this weekend too, but more of the routine variety. A few showers or storms could also be around early next week.