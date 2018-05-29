Cleanup Underway After Alberto Hits Alabama

by Andrew James

Many people across the Montgomery area spent some of the day without power after Alberto knocked down trees in many neighborhoods, and now cleanup is underway and many people are thankful no one was seriously hurt.

On Sayre Street in Montgomery two people had minor injuries when a tree came toppling down on a home. On Kenny Avenue, Montgomery Fire Rescue had to help people get out of a home when a tree came crashing down. In the Dalraida neighborhood, a massive tree took down power lines on Biltmore Avenue. One homeowner on Willow Lane Drive told us about the close call he had early Tuesday morning.

“Everybody always under estimates a storm you know sometimes they miss them sometimes they get them right this one here has proven to be it was as advertised, be careful you know take precautions you I mean if this tree would’ve fallen another 15 feet to the left I may not be standing here talking right now,” explained Troy Tucker.

Montgomery Officials are continuing cleanup in some neighborhoods but say most major roadways are clear.