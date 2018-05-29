Heating Up Again !

by Shane Butler

Alberto has moved well north of our area but it’s influence on our weather hasn’t left us. Winds on the backside of the system are helping generate scattered showers and t-storms. These are like tropical downpours and produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. As Alberto moves farther north of us, its impact will lessen and we go back to a typical hot and humid weather pattern around here. We expect the usual afternoon pop up showers and t-storms each day. Most of these will weaken and die out once the sun sets. Temps will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, so the heat will be cranking up a bit the remainder of the week. A frontal boundary will make a run at the region and increase the chance for showers and storms this weekend. Early next week is looking a bit more summer-like. We expect temps to top out around 90 with isolated late afternoon showers and t-storms each day.