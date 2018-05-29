Poor People’s Campaign Rally Protests War and Guns

by George McDonald

The Alabama Poor People’s Campaign held the third in an on-going series of rallies and demonstrations this afternoon at the State Capitol.

Organizers say the Poor People’s Campaign is a national call for moral revival.

They say the focus of the rally was to protest militarism and the proliferation of gun violence.

They say about 10,000 people are killed with guns in the U.S. each year.

The group is demanding a ban on assault rifles and a ban on the easy access to firearms.

“Alabama is ranked 2nd in the nation only to Alaska for gun deaths per capita and we think that that is a terrible statistic,” said Ann Leader with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We want to see those numbers come down. And one of the reasons that we have such a high per capita gun death rate here is because we have loose laws about preventing gun violence.”

The group plans to hold three more rallies at the Capitol over the next three weeks.

Similar events are being held in about 35 cities across the country.