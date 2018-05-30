Alabama GOP Censures Public Service Commission Candidate over “Egregious Comments”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Republican Party is warning voters away from one of its statewide candidates who has come under scrutiny for offensive comments.

A statement issued Wednesday by GOP chair Terry Lathan says the party’s candidate committee unanimously censured Public Service Commission candidate Jim Bonner of Phil Campbell.

Bonner is a former community college teacher and two-time delegate to the Republican National Convention. His Facebook page includes posts that could be offensive to women, blacks, Jews and Muslims.

The Republican statement calls Bonner’s recent comments on radio and social media “egregious.” The statement asks Republicans not to vote for Bonner, who is opposing PSC member Jeremy Oden in Tuesday’s primary.

Bonner says he’s drawing opposition for supporting policies to increase regulation on the politically powerful Alabama Power Co.

Bonner Social Media Posts

