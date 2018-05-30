Community Hears from Aviation Heroes at “An Evening with Eagles”

by Ellis Eskew

It was a night to celebrate American air power as the community heard the inspiring stories of aviation pioneers Wednesday evening at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

It’s part of the “Gathering of Eagles” program at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Each year, ten “eagles” are selected for their courage, innovation and resiliency.

They included the first African American in space, first woman to lead a major combatant command in the history of the U.S. Armed Forces, and one of the first American servicemen to set foot in Afghanistan after 9-11.

“I want to make sure that the people know what the Gathering of Eagles Foundation does and the education that it brings to our children because the children are our future. And if we don’t educate our children and we don’t educate them to be our future leaders, then we are going to be sitting on our heels,” said Eagle CMSgt Calvin Markham.

The Gathering of Eagles Foundation provides education opportunities and scholarships to ROTC cadets and local children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).