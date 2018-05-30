Flashing Flooding Possible This Morning

by Ben Lang

Heavy rain overnight and this morning could be causing some flooding this morning. The main areas of concern right now is northern Perry and Chilton counties. Heavy thunderstorms continue to train over the same areas. Rain amounts already at 2-3″ on top of already saturated soils is likely to cause issues. Elsewhere, we still have ongoing flash flood warnings for Elmore, northern Montgomery, and southern Tallapoosa counties, though these areas are mainly rain free at the moment (7:44 A.M.)

Additional scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Heavy downpours from those could also lead to flash flooding after the heavy rain from Alberto yesterday. Most of the rain and storms taper off this evening. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight. Lows fall to the low 70s. Coverage of rain/storms looks lower Thursday and Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this weekend, but coverage will be below 50%.

Looks hot and drier for the first half of next week. Highs reach near 90 each afternoon, and the chance for rain appears minimal.