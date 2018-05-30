How Many Voters Are Expected to Vote in Next Week’s Primary Election?

by Danielle Wallace

From local to state-wide races, some voters already have their minds made up on whether or not they will be heading to the polls next week.

“I do plan on voting. I’m not exactly sure who is in the running though. It doesn’t take that long to do some research but a voteless people is a hopeless people,” says Johnny Johnson.

“I do plan on voting next week in the primary election. It’s something that I’ve done since I have turned 18,” says Matthew Markin.

Right now, there are over 3 million registered voters in Alabama.

“I do not plan on voting simply because I really haven’t heard a lot about which candidates are running and what positions they’re running for. It’s not that I’m not voting because I don’t want to, it’s because I really don’t know a lot of information about it,” says Robert Smith.

While some people say they are definitely headed to the polls, next week. Secretary of State John Merrill says there is less enthusiasm among some voters.

“People are suffering from election and voter fatigue where they are consistently called on to try to come out and try to vote in special elections, whether it be for the united states senate, whether it be for the state senate or the state house. We’ve had an inordinate number of special elections over the last three years and a number of our people are just tired,” says Merrill.

Some voters say, this election is just as important as any other election.

“The presidential thing is all the “hooplah” these days but what happens around is what really counts,” says Alisha Kiser.

Officials expect between 25 and 30 percent of registered voters in Alabama to vote in next week’s primary.

“It’s just that nobody actually does their actual research to really see what’s going on. I’m guilty of it sometimes to as well but with that being said, change will not happen unless we actually take forth and begin to put us inside-or people that’s inside our community into office,” says Johnson.

But it all boils down to how much people are interested in that change.

“I just feel that it is important to have a representative government and let them know if they are doing a good job or not by keeping them in office or finding new leaders,” says Markin.