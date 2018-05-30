Montgomery Man Turns Self In for Death of Montgomery Couple

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of Shanika King, 25, and Nicholas Lewis, 23, both of Montgomery. The victims were fatally wounded Monday, May 28.

MPD charged Tommie McCall, 31, of Montgomery with Murder and Capital Murder in the deaths of King and Lewis. McCall turned himself in at MPD on Monday, and he was placed into the Montgomery City Jail on unrelated charges with a hold for the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he will be held with no bond.

About 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 28, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4100 block of Williams Street in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, they located King and Lewis suffering from fatal gunshot wounds and pronounced them both dead on the scene.

MPD’s investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time. Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.