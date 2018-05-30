MPS Accreditation Status Changed To ‘Under Review’

by Jalea Brooks

Officials with the accrediting board-AdvancED met with the Montgomery Public School Board Wednesday, for an update in the school systems’ accreditation status. AdvancED State Director Andre Harrison, announced the change from ‘accredited’ to ‘under review’ point, he says not to be confused with probation.

Harrison presented a report based on info gathered in a special review conducted by 6 educators in March. The review team evaluated a list of standards focused on leadership , learning, and resource capacities in the school system.

According to the the presentation out of the 31 standards reviewed 19 of them were listed as ‘needs improvement’ with only 1 that ‘meets expectations’ and none that ‘exceeds expectations’. The majority of the standards needing improvement fall under the category of ‘Leadership Capacity’.

“It didn’t look good, it didn’t look good at all” admitted Board President Robert Porterfield. “I think we can address those and we’ll probably be in pretty good shape” he said when asked about the standards in need of improvement.

“There is a lot of work that has to be done here, but AdvancEd is an agency/organization that is about helping school systems move forward” said Harrison. He says the firm will need to see significant progress in the school system by their next visit in December 2018.

AdvancEd will conduct monitoring reviews during the 2018-2019 academic year to evaluate MPS progress in preparation for the pending Accreditation Engagement review in Spring 2019.