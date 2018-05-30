Preparing for Hurricane Season

by Andrew James

We are now just two days away from Hurricane Season and now is the time to get prepared. From emergency kits for your family to flood insurance, it can be a lot to think about.

The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services is urging everyone to have an emergency kit ready to go in case of severe weather. This should have everything you would need if you were forced to evacuate your home. Hurricanes also bring the risk for flooding and insurance agent Willie Durham says 25% of all flood claims are not in a flood zone. He encourages everyone to consider the need for flood insurance.

“People will call for a quote but then they fail to act on it, they’ll say itll be another 100 years before that happens, I won’t be here right,”Durham explained.

He says to contact a local insurance agent for more information about flood insurance.