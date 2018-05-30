Torrential Rains Cause Flooding in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The wet weather wreaks havoc in Perry County and one of the hardest hit areas was in the Marion area.

EMA Deputy Director Davie Heard says the storm dropped about six to eight inches of rain on parts of the county.

He says the torrential rain overwhelmed area creeks and caused significant flooding.

He says several roads have been closed.

And there were some families that were rescued from their homes after they were trapped inside by flood waters.

“There’s much flooding throughout the county I just recently heard of another area that we’re going to have to go and check out. And unfortunately this is not the end of it. We’re getting information that there’s going to be a second round coming. We’re just bracing ourselves,” said Heard.

Heard says crews have also had to remove several downed trees off county roadways.