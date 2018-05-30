Turning Hot & Humid

by Shane Butler

The heavy rain event has departed and now we’re looking at a little quieter weather pattern for a few days. Scattered showers and t-storms will still be developing but we expect fewer in number than what we’ve experienced lately. It’s going to be a typical hot and humid setup with those daily afternoon pop up showers and t-storms. Temperatures will manage upper 80s to lower 90s until further notice. Over the upcoming weekend, a frontal boundary heads into the state. We should see a few more storms ahead of this boundary both days. The front moves south of us and it’s back to a slightly drier weather pattern early next week.