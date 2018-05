Widespread Flooding Reported in Perry County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham is reporting widespread flash flooding in Perry County.

As of late morning, numerous state and county roads are flooded. The National Weather Service says State Highway 219 is under water, Highway 14 is flooded, two people are trapped in a home and two bridges are flooded on Highway 183.

Alabama News Network has crews working on this story. Watch us on-air, online or on your phone for the latest.