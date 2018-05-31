A Few Storms Possible This Afternoon

by Ben Lang

We finally have the opportunity to dry out a bit this morning. Fog quickly mixed out this morning, but its still quite humid out there. The humidity won’t be going anywhere today, and with highs near 90 today, heat index temps will be close to 100°. Some scattered storms develop this afternoon, but they’ll be hit-or-miss. They could produce heavy downpours though- and that could cause flash flooding especially if they form over areas that saw the extreme rainfall yesterday. Storms weaken and die down overnight. Lows only drop to the low 70s tonight.

Humidity remains high Friday through the weekend. Scattered storms are possible each day. This weekend, the overall weather pattern is favorable for overnight MCS, or thunderstorm complexes, to come through. Models are fairly consistent with one complex Saturday night/Sunday morning. The SPC places the area under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. These complexes can produce damaging winds, so we’ll keep an eye on the possibility.

There’s consensus between the GFS and Euro models that a cold front pushes through Sunday, and actually stays to our south. We’re getting into the time of year where cold fronts become more scarce, so it’ll be nice to have. What it means is less humidity, slightly cooler temps, and sunshine with rain-free days next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday should only be in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.