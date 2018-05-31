AL National Guard Humvee Carrying Soldiers Crashes on I-65, One Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama National Guard Humvee carrying two soldiers crashed at approximately 10 a.m. today, on Interstate 65 North near mile marker 64, north of Atmore. One soldier was killed, and one soldier was evaluated at a local hospital and released.

We do not have additional details on the incident at this time. The Alabama National Guard will conduct an investigation into the cause of the investigation.

Out of respect for the family, the service member’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.