Congresswoman Sewell Hosts Town Hall Meeting in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in Wilcox County talking over issues with people there Thursday.

It was part of her continuing ‘Congress in Your Community’ town hall meeting series.

Sewell hosts the meetings to share what’s going on in Washington DC with her constituents and to hear first-hand, the issues that her constituents are concerned about.

“Of course, we’re always interested in our water situation and as well as our lack of septic systems and things like that, we know that, that’s causing some help problems, especially in our children and we’re addressing that and we just want to connect with her on those issues as well,” said Sheryl Threadgill-Matthews of Camden.

Sewell hosts a town hall meetings in each of the fourteen counties she represents each year.