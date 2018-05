Fatal Accident

Happened on Highway 231

by Tim Lennox

A 90 year old Titus man was killed Wednesday afternoon about 4:33 p.m. in a two car accident .

Alabama State Troopers say Bernard Harbin died when his vehicle collided with another vehicle on U.S. 231 north of Wetumpka.

Troopers say Harbin was taken to Baptist South Medical Center where he died.

No word on injuries to the other driver.