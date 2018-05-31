First MPS Rezoning Meeting gets Heated

by Ellis Eskew

Parents came to the rezoning meeting at Park Crossing High School Thursday with lots of questions and concerns.

Keisha Harris wanted to know why her child is now zoned for a failing school.

“I even called MPS today. The lady downtown told me Davis was a failing school. She sure did. I am very upset about it because I will not send my child to a failing school,” said Harris.

Others say they are afraid of overcrowding in the schools. And a lack of learning.

“My concern for being here tonight is I have one year before my son will go to middle school, and I want the same opportunity I have for my daughter for him to be in a good, positive school environment,” said Felicia Harris.

Dr. Ann Roy Moore addressed questions. And the overcrowding concerns.

“Based on the review on our numbers and capacity of schools, we don’t anticipate any over crowding. However, after the first day or week of school and people come in and things kind of gel, if we see there may be overcrowding in some situations, then we will address that at that time,” said Moore.

At the end of the night, superintendent Moore says there are 18 to 19 schools affected by the rezoning. She says MPS will do everything to accommodate the students that are displaced.

To check what school your child is zoned for, click here.