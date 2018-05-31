Hot & Humid !

by Shane Butler

It’s back to hot and humid conditions going into the upcoming weekend. Temps will start out in the lower 70s and climb into the lower 90s for afternoon hours. A few showers/t-storms will be possible Friday but we see a better chance for storm activity over the weekend. A frontal boundary will be moving into the area. A few strong to possibly severe storms will be possible ahead and along the frontal boundary. This front is expected to clear the area and stall along the gulf coast. Drier air spills in behind the front and this could provide us a few really nice days early next week. Mornings start out clear and mild with sunny and warm afternoon. Don’t expect that weather pattern to last long because the heat and humidity will crank up again later in the week.