Over 170 Arrests Made During 3-Month Long “Triple Beam” Operation

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -18 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

2/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -16 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

3/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -15 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

4/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -14 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

5/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -9 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals



6/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -8 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

7/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -7 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

8/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -6 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

9/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -5 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

10/11 OTB Montgomery 2018 -3 MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam, a three-month operation that concluded this week. The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery Police Department, along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office participated in the initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized with additional arrests and seizures made independently by local law enforcement following the same guidelines of the operation. The Operation Triple Beam model has been used in 45 other cities across the country, many cities like Montgomery more than once, since it began in 2010. The U.S. Marshals Service has been combating gangs throughout its history, most famously in the old west using posses similar to our current-day fugitive task forces. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force include: U.S. Marshals Service (Middle District of Alabama), Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Public Safety (ALEA), Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole and Alabama Department of Corrections. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals



11/11 Guns Confiscated























More than 173 arrests were made during Operation Triple Beam-Project Violent Crime Reduction, a three-month operation that concluded this week.

The operation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service-led Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Montgomery Police Department along with Alabama Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

“Operation Triple Beam” is an initiative developed to reduce violent crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson.

The operation resulted in 173 felony arrests and 76 firearms seized. Of those 173 felony arrests, seven were for homicide, 20 were for robbery, over 70 for illegal narcotics possession/distribution and eight for Sex Offenses. Of the 76 firearms seized, 41 cases were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal indictment.

The strategy used in Operation Triple Beam has been applied in 45 other cities across the country, including Montgomery, since 2010.

“Operation Triple Beam has been a huge accomplishment for the United States Marshals Service, Montgomery Police Department, and our partner agencies,” said Jesse Seroyer, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama. “Together as a team we commit ourselves to taking the worst of the worst off the streets in our communities. Obviously, with the amount of firearms seized, we were identifying the right individuals.”

Below are some significant arrests during the operation with summaries:

Joseph Epps, 32: Epps was arrested on March 8 for terrorist threats in Montgomery. Epps is accused of calling his employer and threatening to kill multiple employees. Epps was taken into custody. A search warrant was issued for Epps’ home in which nine rifles, three pistols, and various amounts of ammunition were seized.

Xavier Thomas, 38: Thomas was arrested for unlawful distribution of narcotics in Montgomery. A search warrant was performed at his residence which resulted in the seize of 700 grams of marijuana, 86 grams of crack cocaine, 87 ecstasy pills, one assault rifle, and one pistol.

Mark Robinson, 31: Robinson was arrested on April 30 for the murder of Damian Clarke in Montgomery. Clarke was shot to death sitting in his car on the Southside of Montgomery in the commission of a robbery. Robinson was taken into custody while in possession of a firearm.

Sonya Wright, 47: Wright was indicted by a Coosa County Grand Jury for Capital Murder (victim was 2 years old), which was a Coosa County 10-year cold case. On April 26, Wright was identified in the Montgomery City limits and arrested, bringing this case to an end.

Keith Johnson, 38: Cumberland County, N.C., issued two arrest warrants on Johnson for the charges of sexual assault and indecent liberties with a child (victim was 14). On March 9, Johnson was arrested off of Ann Street effecting his arrest.

Jerrell Washington, 42: Warrants were issued on Washington for dissemination of child pornography. Washington is alleged to have posted a picture of a sexual act with a child under the age of 12 on a live social media site. Washington was arrested on February 2 in the neighborhood of Southlawn.

Additional informational about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov or http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/tx-w/index.html.