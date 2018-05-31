Roby’s Criticism of Trump During His Campaign for Presidency Could Cost Her in Primaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

As she seeks a fifth term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby could face a political price for her 2016 criticisms of President Donald Trump during his campaign.

Roby’s challengers in the Republican primary have all criticized her 2016 suggestion that Trump step aside from the GOP ticket. Roby made the comment after recordings surfaced of Trump making lewd remarks about women.

Loyalty to Trump is taking center stage in the midterm primary.

Roby said she’s proud of her record and has a good working relationship with the Trump administration.

Roby faces former congressman Bobby Bright, who previously represented the district as a Democrat, state Rep. Barry Moore and Rich Hobson a longtime ally of failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

