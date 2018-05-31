Woman Sought in Connection with Uniontown Murder

by Darryl Hood

Uniontown Police are searching for Latarsha Denise Shepherd for criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Police say an unidentified man was killed following an altercation that involved four men.

The physical altercation happened on Buck Ave. in Uniontown last Saturday morning.

Roshawd Letrel Shepherd has been charged with murder this case.

Esayvon Barnett is being charged with assault in the second degree.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Latarsha Shepherd contact the department at 334-581-5144.